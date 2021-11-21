New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that top AEW star Eddie Kingston will be competing at the December 9th NJPW STRONG Nemesis event from the Vermont Hollywood in California, which are the last set of NJPW STRONG tapings for the 2021 year.

