As seen below, the 237th episode of Being The Elite features behind-the-scenes footage from last Wednesday’s Brodie Lee Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite.

This episode features John Silver defending the BTE Title against Marko Stunt, Matt Hardy trying to make a deal with Private Party, and more.

The big moment going viral from this episode of BTE is the backstage speech given by Eddie Kingston, who spoke to the locker room after the show. Kingston is being praised on social media for the emotional speech.

“We did that tonight, we made that man proud,” Kingston told the locker room as he pointed to the sky. “So this doesn’t end tonight. This does not end tonight. As long as this company’s around or if I’m around and all the rest of you will be here, we’re going to do that every time, and we’re going to make him proud, and we’re going to make proud of everyone we’ve ever fucking lost, because that’s our art. That’s what we do. Don’t forget tonight, use this. Take this energy… yeah it’s negative now, but make it positive, and tell everyone you love them. Don’t be like our fathers… took my old man 55 fucking years to say he loves me.

“I love each and everyone of you, understand that, because you put your bodies on the line. I love all of you … but listen, we’re going to get past this together, we’re going to be stronger than anything. Tonight showed it, how strong we are. We fought through tears, we fought through everything, we put on, probably the greatest tribute show I’ve ever saw in my life, and we’re going to carry it. Let’s carry it, and let’s do it.”

Kingston received an applause from the other workers who were present for the speech. You can see the full BTE episode below, along with a clip from the speech:

God I love Eddie Kingston. pic.twitter.com/RY82eeKmtb — RETRO: OLD MEDIA ENTHUSIAST 🇨🇦 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThatRetro) January 4, 2021

