AEW star Eddie Kingston recently participated in a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies where the Mad King spoke about GCW world champion Nick Gage, stating that he believes the Deathmatch king would succeed in AEW. He also touches on how he didn’t really get along with current NXT talents Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. Highlights from the interview are below.

On not getting along with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish in ROH:

When me and Homicide got to Ring of Honor, they asked us what we wanted to do and of course, me and Homicide [both have] the same attitude. If we’re gonna do something, it might as well be for the world championship or getting a title shot, whatever you wanna call it. We didn’t get along with Bobby [Fish] and Kyle [O’Reilly], surprise. We don’t get along with other people. They know that too. They don’t like us either. God bless them though, I’m happy for both of them because I don’t wanna knock nobody’s hustle or be a hater, whatever but you know what I mean? Whatever. Competition’s competition.

Says that Nick Gage would do well in AEW:

Yeah he would [do well in AEW]. That’s my man, Nicky’s my boy. I wrestled Nicky at least ten times. I wouldn’t even say ‘wrestled’. I fought for my life against Nicky about ten times. When you get in the ring with Nicky, you fight. My man is real, you fight him but, at the end of all those matches I’ve ever had with him, we all sat down and had a beer together and a laugh, you know? And I think he would be great at AEW. Do I think it could happen? Eh, but I think he could go anywhere. I think Nicky could go anywhere because he’s genuine and if you’re genuine, people will relate to you man.

