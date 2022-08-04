Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Columbus Ohio featured top superstar Eddie Kingston challenging Sammy Guevara to a matchup at next month’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. The Mad King revealed that he spoke with Tony Khan and has already signed his end of the contract, but the match has yet to be made official.

Eddie Kingston says Sammy Guevara has a receipt coming his way. The Mad King challenges the Spanish God for #AEWAllOut Tune into #AEWDynamite RIGHT NOW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/oIxVtqvjxe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

ALL OUT takes place from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Updated lineup can be seen below.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

-Trios tournament finals to crown the first-ever AEW Trios champions