“The Mad King” continues his road to recovery.

Popular wrestling star Eddie Kingston provided an update on his comeback status during a recent appearance on The DAVINci Report program.

“Just healing up from a fracture of my tibia, strain on my meniscus, and I had to get my ACL replaced,” Kingston said of the injuries that have kept him on the sidelines for the past several months. “A lot of fun.”

Kingston continued, “It’s been a process. It’s going good, until my insurance acts up, and that’s when I get annoyed. Insurance is a fraud, folks. Just throwing that out there. I’m starting to get itchy at home. I can walk now, a little bit. I can walk, I can lift weights. I can do squats a little bit, not too low. Now it’s at the point of, ‘Let’s hurry this up. Let’s get going.'”

Later in the interview, the former AEW Continental Champion noted that he hopes to be back by April of May of 2025.

