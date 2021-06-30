During a recent interview with WrestleZone AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke about fan reaction to his post-Dynamite speech from last weekend, where the Mad King took shots at WWE and called the AEW locker room the best of all-time. Hear Kingston’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he loves the AEW locker room and is just standing by his team:

Let’s get this question out of the way. Let’s all calm down. You think I’m going to go bury the locker room that I work for? No, plus I love our locker room. I love AEW. What do you want from me? They’re paying me! They’re putting me on national television after – it’ll be 20 years in October. Of course I’m gonna rah-rah AEW. Relax. Relax. I expect people from the other joint if they’re allowed to mention our names, they’ll probably do the same thing cause you know what I mean? They want their home team to win. It’s just like the NFL or Major League Baseball, man. You wanna go with your home team, AEW’s my team. That’s my squad.

Says competition is good for the sport: