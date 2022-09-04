Eddie Kingston made an appearance on The PWI Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked whether he holds any resentment towards guys like CM Punk, Claudio, and Bryan Danielson because they made it to the big leagues before he did:

“No. Not at all. I don’t hate on anybody who makes it and makes money. That doesn’t bother me. It’s who they are as people that bothers me. I don’t care if people do better than me with money and all that stuff. I will never hate on that because this is a business and we all got to try and make a living, but what I will not like and I will not stand for is people who are judgmental like Bryan. Punk, who I think is a liar because he’s lying to everybody showing that he’s a nice guy. Claudio wants to go around telling everybody he’s this nice, loveable guy when I know for a fact that I’ve seen things in the past that he’s not a good person, so he’s lying to people. I won’t stand for that. I don’t need anyone else to believe me, but I know what’s real.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription