AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with the New York Post to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay per view, where the Mad King clashes with CM Punk in a highly anticipated grudge matchup. During the interview Kingston spoke about Homicide’s cameo at Dynamite: Grand Slam, and reveals what he texted Jon Moxley when Mox decided to enter an alcohol treatment program. Highlights are below.

Says it was Mox’s idea to use Homicide at Dynamite: Grand Slam:

“It was Mox’s idea because Homicide came to visit and hang out and see me. Then we were like, we got to get him on. He just came in to say hello and Mox was like I’m gonna go talk to Tony, we have to do something. We surprised him (Homicide) and it meant a lot to him. He’s not a real emotional dude, He was very grateful.”

What he texted Moxley after he entered treatment center for alcohol:

“Leading up to everything before he went I just told straight up, ‘dog I’m here for you. I’m not going nowhere.’ That’s all I texted him. I’m here for you. I’m not going nowhere, I got you. I believe that’s all what some people need. They need to know they’re gonna be supported no matter what.”