“The Mad King” isn’t feeling great these days.

Eddie Kingston recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling With The Narrative podcast for an in-depth interview with Will Turner.

During the discussion, the first-ever AEW Continental Champion was asked how he is doing physically and mentally as he continues his long road to recovery from surgery.

“Physically, I feel like sh*t,” Kingston replied. “Mentally, I feel like sh*t. So everyday, I’m just working on getting better, you know what I’m saying?”

Kingston, who has been on the shelf since suffering an injury against Gabe Kidd in May of 2024, would go on to explain his issues with physical therapy and how he has been dealing with stomach problems.

“Physical therapy, it’s been tough just to get to physical therapy because of my insurance,” he said. “I just got new insurance and then right when I was ready to start my new physical therapy place, I started getting stomach issues. I had to wait a long time, they had to do a thing where they put a camera down my throat. Good that it’s happening now when I’m off, but I was in a lot of pain. As of right now, it was nothing serious because I’m still awaiting for results, but from the initial thing he was like no cancer, no ulcer, no nothing. My primary doctor was like, ‘How’s stress for you?’ [laughs] I said, ‘How long do you have, do we need a therapist to come in here?’ They’re trying to get me to not stress out, calm down.”

