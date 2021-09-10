AEW star Eddie Kingston took to Twitter earlier today to reflect on his TNT title match against Miro from last Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view, a match the Mad King ended up losing after the Redeemer nailed him with a superkick. During the bout referee Bryce Remsburg ended up getting in between Miro and Kingston allowing the champ to hit a low-blow, which eventually led to the decision. While some fans blamed Remsburg for the loss Kingston puts the blame soley on himself.

Kingston writes, “Ugh to be honest it wasn’t @dabryceisright fault I lost at the PPV. I should of ended it sooner or right after. Instead of going for the piledriver( which I have only done once in my career. ) Should of done another DDT or Backfist or the Half Nelson Suplex. Bryce did his job.” He later adds, “But I do bury him on Elevation, it took me to today and watchingvthe match back that I see my flaws. You win or you learn. If you don’t learn then you lose.”

