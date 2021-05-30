While conducting a Q&A session on Ad Free Shows, Eddie Kingston went off on Cesaro.

It all dates back to Cesaro not putting him over at a Chikara show.

“You want to know the truth? You want to know Inside Baseball? He’s a scumbag. Cesaro’s a scumbag. I didn’t have fun with him at all. He’s a scumbag. Here comes Inside Baseball. He was supposed to put me over at Chikara before he left for WWE and he didn’t do it, so f*ck him. He knows I’m talking about him all the time. F*ck him. F*ck you Cesaro, Claudio, whatever you want to call yourself. Stay over there. Don’t come to AEW. Big b*tch Swiss motherf*cker. I don’t like him. I don’t know if you noticed that.”