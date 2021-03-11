On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite superstar Eddie Kingston cut a promo explaining why he passed out following the dud explosion at Sunday’s Revolution pay per view.

The Mad King, who was accompanied by former AEW world champion Jon Moxley, says that the anticipation of the bomb going off flashed him back to a time when he felt the most anxiety in the world, when he was prepared to go to prison. He says that people can call him a coward, or poke fun at him, but he knows that nearly losing his life behind bars was the lowest he’s ever felt. He and Moxley would then joke about Omega’s ACME like setup, even claiming that IMPACT Wrestling paid for the explosives, before jabbing at each other like old drinking buddies do.

