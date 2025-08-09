Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Cezar Bononi for an in-depth sit-down interview.

During the discussion, “The Mad King” spoke about missing his favorite pay-per-view for the second year in a row, the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London special event from the O2 Arena on August 24.

“I am disappointed that it looks like, I’m just saying it now, it looks like I’m not going to be able to do Forbidden Door again,” Kingston began. “Everybody else has their favorites, you know what I mean? And my favorite was always Forbidden Door.”

The first-ever AEW Continental Champion and former ROH World Champion and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion has been out of action since May 11, 2024, where he suffered a bad torn meniscus and ACL during a NJPW Resurgence match against Gabe Kidd.

While talking with Bononi, Kingston mentioned several NJPW stars he would have liked to wrestle at the annual AEW and NJPW co-promoted show.

“The Japanese dudes are my dudes,” Kingston said. “I wanted to fight Shingo [Takagi] or Yuya [Uemura], which is one of the young lions they got there that’s coming up in the game. I would love to fight Shota [Umino]. There’s so many. Taichi. I would love to fight Taichi because he was trained by Kawada. Everyone knows my history with Toshiaki Kawada-san.”

Kingston continued, “Hopefully, this comes out and I’m wrong and I’m actually at Forbidden Door fighting somebody.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)