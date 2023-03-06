Eddie Kingston is once again fighting his demons.

The Mad King took to Twitter and asked whether his decision to go from AEW to ROH was right, and has expressed that he worries about “doing what he always does” and self-implodes. He also reveals that he’s been “turned on” by a lot of his closest friends.

Did I do the right thing leaving did I always do what I always do and self implode. Is ROH the right thing, time will tell. People are turning on me again. Munkey, Ruby, Penta Mox all have turned I must move forward.

Kingston debuted on the newest edition of ROH TV and confronted Claudio Castagnoli. The two are expected to face-off for the ROH World title at Supercard of Honor but that has yet to be confirmed. He did recently post about how happy he was to be free from the “snakes and liars” in AEW.

Check out his latest post below.