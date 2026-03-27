Eddie Kingston joins forces with Ortiz to take on the duo of Adam Priest and “The Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington at the ROH x MLP: Global Wars tonight in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

To promote the co-promoted event from Ring Of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro this evening, “The Mad King” spoke with Sid Pullar III of The Takedown on SI for an interview, during which he spoke about his return from a lengthy injury hiatus, as well as his new wrestling school with Ortiz.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On what it’s been like to return after his leg injury caused such a long layoff: “Oh I love it. I finally have a little peace in my life, believe it or not. Being in the ring brings me peace and all that chaos in the ring and fighting in the ring brings me peace. It is what it is, you know what I mean. So having that in my life is great, but nah it’s normal, it’s the same old stuff. I don’t get paid to wrestle, I would wrestle for free. I get paid for everything else before the ring. But that’s all the same, that’s all the same, but I’m back where I’m meant to be in the ring.”

On having difficulty seeing himself as an inspiration to younger talent now that he has joined Ortiz in opening a wrestling school and advice he would give them: “I tell them, ‘Don’t look up to me. It took me 18 years, what are you nuts?’ Don’t do what I do, let me crash out, let me yell, let me scream, let me do all that, let me be a pain in the ass. You do the opposite of me and you’ll be okay. Look, you can do it my way, it’s just gonna be hard. And you’re gonna make it harder on yourself, but you’re gonna have your morals, you’re gonna take your stand and you’re gonna die on your hill or hills. I’m learning how to take that ‘s’ out of the equation and just have a hill. It’s like I wake up in the morning and say, ‘Which hill is it today?'”

At #AEWAllOut in Toronto, Eddie Kingston returned to AEW after an absence of over a year. This is an uncensored and unfiltered look at the Mad King’s homecoming. Viewer discretion advised 👀 pic.twitter.com/isZmScV3g7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2025

"Bro, it's our second match. We're in Vegas. On top of a parking garage. … I love it here, dude." EXCLUSIVE: The Rascalz (@dezmondxavier + @ZacharyWentz) feel right at home after teaming with Eddie Kingston + @Ortiz_Powerful to win the Parking Lot Fight on #AEWCollision! pic.twitter.com/uPYPQfbd45 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2026