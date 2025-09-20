– As advertised, Eddie Kingston made his long-awaited return to the ring for All Elite Wrestling at the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view on 9/20. The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada went wild as “The Mad King” made his first in-ring appearance in well over a year by defeating Big Bill in the second PPV match of the show.

– A hilarious “Counter Program DEEEZ Nuts” fan sign was visibly seen on camera multiple times during the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, September 20. Obviously this is in reference to WWE counter-programming AEW on a regular basis, including forcing AEW to shift the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view to a daytime show by booking their historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut premium live event on the same date.

