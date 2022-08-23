AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently joined the Under The Ring podcast to discuss his love of Japanese wrestling, which included the Mad King calling the great Jun Akyama a dream opponent, one he hopes to face at the company’s upcoming Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Check out Kingston’s full thoughts on the subject below.

On how much he loves the Japanese style of wrestling, calling Jun Akiyama a dream opponent:

“I loved every second of it. It’s a style that I enjoy, it’s a style that I’m still studying. The King’s Road, The All-Japan, or the NOAH style, whatever you wanna call it. I’m still studying it, I’ll never learn all of it but that’s the point, I wanna keep learning. Being in there with him was amazing. It was also one of my tests for me to see if I could beat this kid who is a young up and comer and is learning under one of my heros and one of my dream matches, Jun Akiyama. He’s studying under him so if I don’t get the match with Akiyama, this is the closest I’ll get to him.”

Says he wants to face Akiyama at AEW Grand Slam:

“That’s where I want Akiyama, put that out there. In a dream world, in a dream scenario, it’s me and Akiyama opening that show. When Tony Khan sees this he’s gonna go, ‘Why? Why are you doing this to me?’”

