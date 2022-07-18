AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to hype up week two of Fyter Fest, where the Mad King will face Chris Jericho in a barbed-wire everywhere matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he doesn’t care about Shark Week he just wants to hurt Chris Jericho:

I don’t give a f–k about Shark Week. I just wanted to fight Jericho, and whatever the company needs to do to have — what is that word? — synergy, I’m all for it. I don’t care if it’s a shark cage or a dog cage. I just want to fight Jericho and throw him through barbed wire.

What he thinks about the barbed-wire everywhere stipulation: