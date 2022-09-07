AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included the Mad King revealing a list talents in the company that he greatly dislikes. Kingston explains that even though he has a problem with certain people (listed below) he will not leak that information to the press because he is professional. Highlights are below.

Says he doesn’t like CM Punk, Claudio, Chris Jericho, or Bryan Danielson:

“People think a lot of the stuff I do is a work or whatever they want to call it right? Everybody likes to use insider terms. Everybody loves to be in the know and all the dirt sheets and all that stuff, right? I’ll give it to you plain and simple. I don’t like Jericho. I don’t like Bryan. I don’t like Claudio. I don’t like Punk. Those are the people I don’t like in this company. There’s nothing you can say or do or tell me that makes them different to me.”

Says regardless of his feelings he will not leak that to the press:

“I’m gonna keep that to myself because people don’t need to know inside baseball. No offense to the fans, but the curtain doesn’t have to be getting pushed back all the time. Look at the people who let stuff leak out. They need it leaked out so they can have interest in them. I don’t need anything leaked out about me for the people to relate to me, to like me, to hate me, whatever you want.”

