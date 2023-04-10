The AEW International Title could end up being defended at the upcoming NJPW Collision In Philadelphia pay-per-view.

Eddie Kingston was originally scheduled to face Gabriel Kidd at the NJPW Collision In Philadelphia event on April 16, but NJPW announced tonight that Kingston is injured, and will not be able to make the match with Kidd. Instead, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will face off with Kidd and if he’s still champion, this will be a title mach.

Cassidy is scheduled to defend against AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. He just retained over Dralistico a Battle of The Belts VI this past weekend.

Regarding Kingston’s injury, there’s no word yet on when he was hurt, or how long he will be out. He just faced ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31. Kingston did not work the ROH TV tapings held on Wednesday and Friday at the AEW show.

The NJPW Collision In Philadelphia event will air live on Sunday, April 16 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This will take place the day after the NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view in Washington, DC. FITE is currently offering a $29.99 bundle with both events, while Capital Collision is priced at $19.99 individually, and Collision In Philadelphia at $14.99. Both events will also be available on a weekly basis at a later date through NJPW Strong On Demand.

Below is the current card for NJPW Collision In Philadelphia, along with the aforementioned tweet:

ROH Pure Rules Match

Alex Coughlin vs. Tracy Williams

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Contender’s Tournament

Lance Archer vs. Juice Robinson

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Gabriel Kidd

This will be a title match if Cassidy remains champion.

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA and Chase Owens vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and Lio Rush

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion El Desperado and Volador Jr. vs. Kevin Knight and Delirious

BREAKING Eddie Kingston will not compete in Philadelphia 4/16 due to injury. In his place, @orangecassidy will meet Gabriel Kidd, and if he remains champion after #AEWDynamite, will put the @aew International Championship on the line!https://t.co/EiSdmFQTVU#njcollision pic.twitter.com/OKWbtBZ3xa — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2023

