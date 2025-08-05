“The Mad King” is preparing for a comeback.

Eddie Kingston shared a photo on his official Instagram Stories this week that shows himself exhausted while working out inside a ring in a gym. The caption to the photo, which shows him profusely sweating inside the squared circle, reads, “F**kin ring.”

The first-ever AEW Continental Champion and former ROH World Champion and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion has been on the sidelines since suffering a bad leg injury in mid-2024.

Kingston suffered a broken leg, as well as a torn meniscus and ACL while competing in a ‘No Rope Last Man Standing’ match against Gabe Kidd at last year’s annual NJPW Resurgence special event, which took place on May 11, 2024.

Just a couple of months ago, in June of 2025, Kingston shared a video on Instagram documenting his rehab process.

“Everything is slow at first,” he said in the June video. “It’s running the ropes, all that stuff. Three-quarter rolls. Then I’ll get in there. I would like to get Ortiz and Homicide down to grapple.”

Kingston continued, “Ortiz, if they’re going to film it, because AEW likes to film everything, at least [it will] get Ortiz back on TV [Laughs]. It’s not my show. You’re not always going to agree with your job. Once I get to the ring, I’m happy, I’m good.”

Apparently Eddie Kingston is finally “happy and good” now.