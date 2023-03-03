Eddie Kingston is ecstatic to be back in Ring of Honor.

The Mad King arrived on last night’s ROH TV, the first under the Tony Khan banner, and confronted world champion Claudio Castagnoli. The two are expected to face off for the ROH World Championship, which will most likely take a place at Supercard of Honor on March 31st in Los Angeles.

Today, Kingston took to Twitter to express how happy he is to be gone from AEW after quitting after Wednesday’s Dynamite. He writes how happy he is to be free the “liars and snakes” that riddle the locker room, adding that AEW used to be a place that was free from all of that.

I went into the @ringofhonor locker room and felt free. Free from snakes and liars and disgusting ego maniacs that are all for self and not for the company. It felt good to be with men and women who want to do there JOBS! I remember when @AEW use to be like that.

He later adds:

Whoever doesn’t like it I mean fans on here or anyone in the back fuck you then.

Tony Khan responded to Kingston quitting AEW on the Revolution media call. You can read a full recap of the call here.