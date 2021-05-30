AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up this evening’s Double or Nothing pay per view, where the Mad King teams up with Jon Moxley to challenge the Young Bucks for the AEW tag team championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Promises that he’s going to hurt the Young Bucks at Double or Nothing:

“Young Bucks, I’m gonna f*** you up. I’m gonna f*** you up. Win or lose, me and Mox are gonna f*** you up. I mean it. This is not fake. The injuries in my neck, the loss of feeling in my hands, the metal plate in my ankle, the future surgeries I’ll have to have on everything on my body. When I wake up every morning, I’m tight, sore, hurting, and I have to stretch for an hour and a half. This is not fake. We’re gonna f*** you up.”

How he no longer has any respect for the Elite:

“I believed in those three. I signed here because those three were here and they fucking sold out because it got too hard to run a company. No shit, you’re running a company. You’re gonna b**** and cry about guys turning on you or guys calling you ‘office’ or saying ‘kayfabe’ when you walk in the room. That’s part of your fucking job, deal with it. Now you’re going to b**** and moan and go with Don Callis and do what you’ve been fighting against for years. They looked into the abyss and they looked too long and became the monster they were looking at. I can’t respect that.”

