Eddie Kingston wants AEW to run Japan.

The top company star, who is currently the ROH World Champion and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, spoke on this topic during a recent interview on AdFreeShows. Kingston reveals that he’s been pushing AEW President Tony Khan to run an event from Nippon Budokan, a famous venue that is constantly used by NJPW, AJPW, NOAH and other Japanese promotions.

Nippon Budokan is the place I want to wrestle at. I’ve been trying to drop hints to Tony [Tony Khan], but I don’t think that will ever work. ‘Tony, you know, maybe you run Sumo Hall and the next night, you run Nippon Budokan.’ He’s always like, ‘uh huh.’ He hears this every fucking Wednesday and when I’m there Saturdays, he hears it Saturday. ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever you want.’ I know what it is, I know, but if I don’t throw it out in the universe, no one else will.

Aside from the United States AEW has run Canada and the United Kingdom since their inception in 2019.

