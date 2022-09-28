AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Bleacher Report for Suicide Awareness month, where the Mad King covered a ton of different topics, including his thoughts on the ongoing Malakai Black situation within AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says no matter what happens he sees big things for Malakai Black:

“Well, first of all, I do see him doing big things. I’ve known Malakai for about 15 years, maybe more. I don’t know. Yeah, I first met him when I was doing tours out in Germany. He’s going to be a star when he’s ready and when he wants to. And I wish him nothing but the best and I wish him all the happiness in the world, him and his wife [Zelina Vega of WWE], because I know them as people.

Knows he will come out on the other side of his current mental health battle:

“I don’t know them as just performers or whatever, or pro wrestlers, but as a human being I know him and he’s gonna be OK. And I know that and he has a good support system around him.”