AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Fightful about all things pro-wrestling, including why money was never a driving factor for him in the business, and how he now hopes to give back to the independent scenes that treated him so well for so long. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says money has never been a driving factor for him in wrestling:

“Yeah. To me, money’s never been a factor because if I did this for money, I would have been out three years in. After getting to twenty dollars to split amongst eight of us. But no, it’s fun. I like giving back to the independents because for so long I was on the independents and they kept me fed. So I like giving back to certain places trying to book me. I try to do good by the people who did good by me. That’s why you’ll see me at DEFY or then the next thing you’ll know, you’ll see me at Glory Pro and people be like, ‘Why is he at Glory Pro?’ Those dudes are good people to me.”

Wants to give back to the indies:

“Same thing with AAW and AIW and certain places. I try to go to the people who were good to me and try to give back now. That’s it.”