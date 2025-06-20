The recovery process for “The Mad King” continues.

In a new video documenting his training as he prepares for an eventual in-ring return from a lengthy injury absence, Eddie Kingston mentioned how he has “a lot of business stuff” to sort with AEW before he even thinks about returning.

“Good. It feels fine,” Kingston said after a workout in the video shared via Cezar Bononi’s official YouTube channel. “They’re trying to rush me back in the ring — training — which is fine. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’ve been running and stuff like that in the ring. It’s fine.”

Kingston continued, “It’s just that it’s business stuff, that I need to get done before I even think about doing anything in the ring for the company, you know what I mean? It’s a lot of business stuff.”

Make of that what you will.

Eddie Kingston has been on the sidelines from AEW since suffering an injury at the NJPW Resurgence show back in May of 2024.