Eddie Kingston is a big fan of Japanese wrestling and has praised the legends that made a career in Japan. He has previously stated that he thinks there have only been two perfect wrestlers – Kenta Kobashi and Terry Funk.

Kingston’s Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling is the “four pillars” of All Japan Pro Wrestling: Kobashi, Akira Taue, Toshiaki Kawada, and Mitsuharu Misawa.

In a post on Twitter, the AEW star revealed a specific match that helped shape him as a wrestler.

“Kawada vs Misawa 1995-07-24 is the match where you can see Toshiaki Kawada’s influence on me and my Pro Wrestling Style,” Kingston wrote.