AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently spoke with M Live in Michigan and hyped up tomorrow’s Blood & Guts matchup against the Jericho Appreciation Society, where the Mad King will be teaming with his old nemesis on the independent circuit and new AEW signee, Claudio Castagnoli. Highlights from the interview are below.

On having to team with Claudio at Blood & Guts:

“Of course I didn’t like it. I don’t trust the guy. And people who say whatever they want to say about me, that I’m a hothead and I don’t let things go. I just know when I see bad people, I like to call him out on it.”

On the rabid Detroit fans:

“Detroit are just rabid, rabid fans. They’ll let you know if they’re not happy with something. They’re a hardcore group of people,” Kingston said. “Detroit is a rough, rough place and that’s how they like their wrestling, so I love Detroit.”

How he plans on using the cage as a weapon:

“You’re not gonna see me come off the top of the cage. I’m gonna use the cage as a weapon. I’m going to kick, I’m going to punch, I’m going to bite. I’m going to try and make you quit. It’s called ‘Blood & Guts’ for a reason. Is there gonna be blood? Most likely. Is there going to be guts? You know, we’re going to spill our guts out there in front of all y’all. It’s just a violent place (the cage) and Detroit is a violent city, so it’s just perfect.”