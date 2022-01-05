AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo Sports to promote Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS premiere. Below are a few highlights from the interview:

AEW letting Kingston be himself:

“If I’m not into it or I can’t be myself, it’s not going to work. AEW knew what they were getting when they signed me and they have gone with it. I’ve been lucky and I’ve been blessed to be at a place that lets me be myself. Everyone wants to say character, but the Eddie Kingston you see is just me at 17 turned up a thousand notches.”

Having the freedom to work off-script when cutting promos in AEW, his recent program with CM Punk being the perfect example of how Kingston’s brash charisma can flip an audience on its head:

“I feel like if I have to discuss it with you, we’re not going to have a good time. I like to react to things, moments, people and I like whoever is working with me to do the same. If we’re not having a good time [in the ring], then the most important people, the fans, aren’t going to be entertained. Let’s try and bring a little bit of reality back to pro wrestling.”

