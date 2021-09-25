During his interview with PWInsider, Eddie Kingston spoke on his reaction to Kenny Omega v. Brian Danielson. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, usually I don’t watch anything that I’m not on because I don’t care, because I got to pay attention to what I do. But I watched Kenny and Bryan. And I watched Bryan because I respected Bryan for years on The Independents, The American Dragon. That man was part of the original Ring of Honor guys with Low Ki and Homicide and Samoa Joe, and CM Punk and everybody. And I always watched Bryan. Even when I watched Bryan win WrestleMania 30, when he won those two matches. Bryan has been an inspiration to so many of us. So to watch him back in the ring and go balls to the wall and wrestle, and pro wrestle, that’s where he belongs. He belongs in a pro-wrestling ring. If anyone was born for this it was Bryan. And then seeing Kenny, I have to watch Kenny. Kenny is the World Champion, the World Champion. He’s at the top spot in our sport, so of course I’m going to watch that. And of course I’m going to scout Kenny and Bryan a little bit because I need to get in the ring with those two if I want to be World Champion at some point.

So that match I was fully focused on. And they went out there and they put on a professional wrestling match for 30 minutes on live TV. I don’t know, maybe I’m being too dramatic, but I don’t remember the last time we saw, on national television, a 30-minute straight wrestling match. And I hope there’s a kid up there watching last night and fell in love with wrestling, like I did when I saw Mitsuhara Misawa and Toshiaki Kawada, or like I did when I saw Bret Hart wrestle 1-2-3 Kid on Raw, or when I watched the Hollywood Blondes against Shane Douglas and Ricky Steamboat, or when I first tuned into ECW and saw all that madness. I just hope there was one kid, just one, that was out there and fell in love with pro-wrestling because of those two, because in my opinion, those two made the whole locker room fall back in love with pro wrestling.