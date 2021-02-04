During his interview with Fanboy Nation, Eddie Kingston spoke on his favorite wrestling video games. Here’s what he had to say:

There were so many great wrestling video games, especially when I was younger. I’m 39 now, so when I was younger, having a wrestling video game was everything. It kind of made wrestling legit with all the other sports like football, baseball, basketball, and hockey. They had their own video games and then here comes pro wrestling with theirs. Again, it just added more credibility to the sport. But then you grow up and play games like Virtual Pro Wrestling 2 and it just blows you away. That’s still my favorite game of all time. Then you had the WrestleMania 2000 game and No Mercy and WCW vs. nWo – all those games for Nintendo 64. It blew everything away, then you had the other Smackdown games and stuff. They were huge. When I was growing up and wrestling got super hot, everybody was playing those games. People would go over to each other’s houses just to play those games.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Fanboy Nation. H/T 411Mania.