During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Eddie Kingston spoke on not practicing his promos, how much of his material is a shoot and which wrestlers he draws inspiration from. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t practice them. A lot of the stuff is off the top of my head, or if I hear a good song lyric, I’ll build off that. I always tell people, ‘everything I say about myself is a shoot.’ My opponent, it all depends on the person, nine out of 10 times, it’s not a shoot, but everything I say about myself is, and the reason why it is is so I can put myself in that mindset that this is real. This is the moment.

The guys I studied: ‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert, Dusty Rhodes of course, come on, that’s like a given. Any of the horsemen, of course. Jake Roberts, and then as time went on, it was a lot of ECW guys: Raven, Tommy Dreamer, Shane Douglas, [and] Taz, Steve Austin of course. Everyone loved The Rock. I wasn’t a real big Rock guy; he was too pretty for me.

No offense Dwayne, but you’re way too pretty for me to cheer for. Even when he was a babyface, I was like, ‘looks too good.’ But yeah, those are the guys I studied and guys who I related to. I don’t practice, I just kind of go with what I know. So that’s why you’ll hear me repeat a lot of things, because it’s just what I know. I’m not trying to be slick and come up with a cool line or something.