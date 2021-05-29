During a recent Q&A session on AdFreeShows AEW star Eddie Kingston commented on the dud explosion that occurred at the end of the promotion’s Revolution pay per view back in March, a moment that unfortunately negated the highly-acclaimed show’s status.

Now the Mad King has finally spoken out about the incident, and admits that not only did he not understand what happened, but was unhappy about it.

I was already out….I was done. What went through my head was, ‘what the fuck was that?’ That’s what went through my head. Then, I was calm in the back. I won’t give you inside baseball, that’s not my style, but I was real mad and people knew about it.

AEW managed to play off of the dud explosion, with Kingston cutting an intense promo that explained why he remained unconscious after it happened, claiming that the anxiety of a ticking-time bomb forced him to pass out.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)