AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated to hype up this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view, where the Mad King will be competing on the Zero Hour pre-show in a matchup against top NJPW talent, Tomohiro Ishii.

During the interview, Kingston gave his thoughts on working for AEW President Tony Khan, and how Khan lets him speak his mind anytime he gets on screen. Highlights can be found below.

Says he likes working for Tony Khan because he lets him speak his mind:

“It’s not my show; you know what I mean? And the bottom line is, it’s Tony’s show. It’s Tony’s money and whatever he wants goes. I do enjoy working for him ’cause he does let me speak my mind, and I now realize, asterisk: maturely — there’s that word again, ‘maturing’ — that he doesn’t have to go with what I said. But the fact that he respects me enough to hear me out is enough, so if something gets changed to what I like, awesome. If he doesn’t, cool, not my show, but thank you for letting me speak my piece.”

How Khan is very accessible:

“Look, if he does that for me, and I know I’m not the easiest person to get along with, I know he does that for the rest of the locker room … He’s very accessible.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)