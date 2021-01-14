AEW star Eddie Kingston was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including his WWE tryout being a scouting session for the Mae Young classic, and how his post-Brodie Lee tribute show speech went viral. Highlights are below.

Looks back on his WWE tryout, which was used to specifically scout talent for the Mae Young Classic tournament:

Jimmy Jacobs hooked me up with it. He was just like, ‘Hey, you want a tryout?’ I was like, ‘Yeah sure. Let’s go.’ To me, that tryout was really more for the Mae Young Classic because it was the biggest class they had for females. So I was like alright, I get it. This is for the females. I’m just gonna go in and have fun, and that’s why I looked at it so — I said a couple things that…I’ll give you the one [version of the story] I like the most. They had someone filming and Drake Younger [Wuertz] grabbed me out of nowhere and he was like, ‘King, tell ‘em how hard this drill is.’ It was like some dumb drill and I was like, ‘Yeah it was hard. I’ve had people shoot at me, try to stab me with knives and God I hate this drill more than that.’ Put the camera down, everyone’s looking at me like I’m nuts because I said guns and knives, and I remember doing the promo class and I said, ‘Where I come from, they believe in Tupac more than Santa Claus,’ and I saw two writers just have this confused look on their face when I said it and I went, ‘Oh yeah, I’m done. Let me just go have my match and I’ll leave.

On the speech he made after the Brodie Lee tribute show that went viral:

Homicide makes fun of me now because he goes, ‘Ah, I see you’re the locker room leader now’ and I’m like, ‘Leave me alone,’ and he’ll randomly send me a picture of something saying ‘boss’ on it or something. I’m like come on. But, what was weird was I just had this overwhelming feeling of energy, after the show was over and I was kinda, I don’t know. I feel like I need people to understand why I’m getting this energy, and I just started yelling because I was like, ‘Why can’t we do this every week? Why does it take one of our fallen brothers’ and I consider Brodie [Lee] a brother. ‘Why does it take him to pass away for us to be this emotional in the ring? And bring it out to the people so the people can feel us?’ You know? And then I’m going on and on and on. I’m like, ‘Oh man, this is really embarrassing. These people are looking at me. What the f*ck is going on?’ And then I see the camera and you can actually see me see the camera, look at it and I go, ‘Okay, we gotta carry it, carry it!’ And then run away as fast as I can, because it’s not about that and I get why they put it up and that’s cool, because I’ve done a lot of bad in my past that I don’t think me doing this stuff now is, ‘Ooo, look at me. I’m a good boy, I’m a good guy.’ I could give a f*ck less, because as long as my family knows I’m good, people who I know are like, ‘Hey, Eddie has problems but he’s a good person,’ that’s all I care about. I don’t care about the masses or the internet community knowing. I don’t care.

