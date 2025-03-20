Ahead of his upcoming retirement, Homicide was given high praise by top AEW star Eddie Kingston.

“The Mad King” paid tribute to Homicide in a new ROH Timelines video covering his legendary career.

“First off, let me be a bit of a wise ass,” Kingston began. “I hope they put up Homicide’s feud with Steve Corino, his feud with Colt Cabana, his feud with Samoa Joe, his feud with Bryan Danielson — You see how I keep saying feud? Homicide, when you messed with him, it wasn’t just one match, even though he had great one[s] with Jamie Nobile and AJ Styles. When Homicide got in there, he showed all New Yorkers that anybody can do it. If they put their mind to it, if they put their heart into it and their soul into this sport, then everybody can do it. When he went in there? He also fought like a New Yorker. Yeah, I’m a little biased. Also, I’m biased because I want people to know this man Homicide because he inspired so many of us and made many of us. You can ask Samoa Joe, you could ask Bryan, you can ask Cabana, you can ask everybody who was either a featured talent or a future world champion, they all had to go through Homicide. The last thing that makes me super biased, I know he’s going to hate this, but he’s not just my mentor, he’s really a guardian angel for me. He always calls at the right time. He never knows why, but he always goes, ‘I have a feeling, I gotta call you.’ He always calls at the right time.”

Kingston continued, “So, I want everyone to enjoy this Best Of because I watch all his matches just as much as I watched Terry Funk, just as much as I watched Kawasaki and Kobashi and Taue and Masawa and the Three Musketeers of New Japan and so on, I can go on forever. Homicide is always up there, so, enjoy it. Respect it. Happy retirement. Look, we both love Terry Funk so that retirement is not real. But, for now, happy retirement and thank you from everybody. Thank you.”

