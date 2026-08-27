Eddie Kingston says he is feeling much better after a recent health scare forced him out of AEW’s Continental Challenge Cup.

Kingston was scheduled to face Claudio Castagnoli in tournament action on the August 22 episode of AEW Collision, but it was announced one day earlier that he had not been medically cleared to compete.

The former ROH World Champion has since been cleared and is set to return to the ring for CMLL on Friday.

During a CMLL media call, Kingston provided an update on his health and said everything checked out after the recent scare.

“I feel good. I feel very good, honestly. I have training later tonight. I feel good. I know people were concerned because I had to be pulled from the Continental Cup, which hurt me because I don’t like Claudio and it would’ve been great to smack him around a little bit, but I feel 1,000 times better,” Kingston said.

“It was a little bit of a scare with my health. I got checked; everything is good, and I got cleared. Once I was cleared, it was, ‘Alright, let’s get to work.’ I’ve been dying to get back to work.”

Kingston will make his in-ring return on August 28, challenging Hechicero for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship.