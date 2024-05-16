Bad news for Eddie Kingston.

It had been reported that the Mad King hurt his leg during this past Saturday’s NJPW Resurgence event, where he lost the Strong Openweight Championship to Gabriel Kidd. Kingston was attacked by the Young Bucks and Jack Perry afterward.

On tonight’s Dynamite AEW revealed that due to the attack by The Elite Kingston is no longer cleared to compete, and has been pulled from the Anarchy In The Arena matchup at Double or Nothing.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) announced on the show that they would reveal who would be Kingston’s replacement later in the evening. Harwood took on Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship in the main event, where the Rainmaker reigned supreme. As The Elite went to beat Harwood and Wheeler down, Darby Allin returned to a huge pop. Commentary then confirmed that Allin would be in Anarchy In The Arena.