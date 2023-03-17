Eddie Kingston has contracted COVID-19 and won’t be able to compete at his scheduled events for OTT.

Kingston is currently in isolation according to the promotion, who tweeted out that the Mad King would miss his scheduled appearances, including their massive ScrapperMania 7 special.

OTT writes, “Unfortunately Eddie Kingston has tested positive for Covid and is currently isolated, as a result he can no longer appear at OTT #Wolverhampton #Dublin & #Belfast.”

Man Like Dereiss 🆚 NJPWs Gabriel Kidd in Wolverhampton

Davey Richards 🆚 Big Damo in Dublin

Kingston has since deactivated his Twitter, but it is unknown at this time why. He recently “quit” AEW and has been competing for Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor brand, where he is feuding with world champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish him a speedy recovery.