Another change has been made to an upcoming independent wrestling appearance.

Eddie Kingston has been pulled from scheduled events hosted by Pro Wrestling Junkies.

“The Mad King” had been advertised to lead a seminar alongside Ortiz and was also slated to take part in a meet and greet.

However, a notice shared on X confirmed that he will no longer be appearing due to health-related issues.

“Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, Eddie Kingston will not be attending any shows this week,” the announcement read. “We wish him a speedy recovery.”

The statement also addressed refunds and plans for the seminar moving forward.

“All Eddie Kingston meet and greet money will be refunded today. For the seminar, if you still want to attend the seminar with Ortiz, he is willing to do it for free. If you reserve a spot and no longer want to attend, please let me know as soon as possible.”

As of now, no additional details regarding Kingston’s condition have been made public.