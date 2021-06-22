AEW star Eddie Kingston recently participated in a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies where the Mad King spoke about wanting to face Samoa Joe prior to Joe re-signing with NXT. Kingston also discusses potentially fighting current free agent Tommy End (fka Aleister Black), revealing that the two have never met inside the squared circle. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he doesn’t watch WWE:

“I don’t watch the other product. I stopped watching religiously years ago. I only watch the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. The dudes I know from the Indies that signed there, that’s good for them. I don’t watch that product or know who would be a good fit. That’s not me being disrespectful, I just have to worry about me and AEW. I’m not looking over there. I feel that’s when you mess yourself up, when you’re looking at the competition and not worrying about yourself. We’re not like them.”

On Aleister Black:

“One dude I do know, who I have known for years, is Aleister Black. We never got to fight each other. I would love to fight him, Out of respect, I would love to fight him.”

Says he wanted to fight Samoa Joe:

“Of course, I wanted Joe to come. I’ve fought Joe before but Joe is my man. I know Joe and respect Joe. I’m so happy for him and I hope he’s getting that good cheddar and getting that bank. Of course, I wanted to fight Joe. When I first fought Joe, I came back from ankle surgery and was moving a little slow. All the other times I fought Joe, they were fun. I wanted to do it on TNT or TBS. On some type of national television. I respect Joe, that’s my man.”

