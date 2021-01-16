AEW star Eddie Kingston was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his WWE tryout and how he knew instantly that he wasn’t going to be signed. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls his tryout at the WWE PC:

“This was at the PC, Jimmy Jacobs hooked me up with it. He was just like, ‘Hey, you want a tryout?’ I was like, ‘Yes, sure. Let’s go.’ To me, that tryout was really more for the Mae Young Classic, because there was the biggest class they had for females. So I was like, ‘Alright, I get it. This was for females. I’m just gonna go in and have fun.’ And that’s the way I looked at it.”

The moment he knew he wasn’t getting signed:

I said a couple things … I’ll give you the one I liked the most. They had someone filming, and Drake Younger grabbed me out of nowhere and he was like, ‘King, tell them how hard this drill is?’ It was some dumb drill. And I said, ‘Yeah, it was hard. I’ve had people shoot at me, try to stab me with you know, knives. God, I hate this drill more than that.’ Put the camera down, everyone looking at me like I’m nuts because I said guns and knives. And I remember I was doing the promo class. And I said, ‘Where I come from, they believe in Tupac more than Santa Claus.’ And I saw two writers just have this like, confused look on their face when I said it. And I went, ‘Oh yeah, I’m done. Let me just go have my match and I’ll leave.’”

