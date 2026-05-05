There’s no love lost between Eddie Kingston and CM Punk, and that hasn’t changed one bit.

If you’ve followed Kingston over the years, especially dating back to his heated feud with Punk in late 2021, his stance has always been crystal clear. And during a recent appearance at the Squared Circle Expo (see video below), the “Mad King” doubled down on those feelings in a very direct way.

Kingston made it known that even being in the same company as Punk would require serious separation.

“People ask me and this and they’re like, ‘Oh, what did you guys talk about, this is that?’ Listen, I didn’t say a word to him,” Kingston said. “We went in there and we fought. That’s it. Phil don’t like me, I don’t like Phil. That’s it and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Kingston wasn’t done yet.

“My thing is this, I’m not talking sh*t about him, it’s just the way it is,” he said. “We don’t like each other. If we’re in the same company together, we’re going to probably run into each other, you’ve got to put cops in front of us. That’s it. I don’t wish him bad, I don’t wish him good, just be over there. That’s it.”

That pretty much says it all.

Kingston also reflected on their match at AEW Full Gear 2021, offering a glimpse into just how intense things were between them in the moment.

“Whatever, I fought him, it wasn’t even a match. He did bleed, bro, I enjoyed the f**k out of that when he started bleeding. I told him, I whispered in his ear and I said, ‘Let me taste if there’s p**sy in your f**king blood.’ That shows you how much I don’t like him.”

No gray area here, Kingston’s feelings toward Punk remain as strong as ever.