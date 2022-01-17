According to PW Insider, top AEW superstar Eddie Kingston is dealing with an injury and will be out of action for a few weeks.

The report states that President Tony Khan informed the publication that Kingston got hurt during this weekend’s tapings of AEW Dark from Universal Studios. This means that the Mad King will not be competing at the upcoming GCW pay per view from Hammerstein Ballroom. Kingston could still potentially appear on AEW television without wrestling.

We’ll keep you updated on Kingston’s condition.