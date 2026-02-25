Eddie Kingston is reportedly absent from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Denver, Colorado.

According to one source on Wednesday, Kingston has been battling severe migraine headaches and will be sitting out the show as he focuses on his health.

As noted earlier today, Eddie Kingston has been pulled from scheduled events hosted by Pro Wrestling Junkies as well.

“Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, Eddie Kingston will not be attending any shows this week,” the announcement read. “We wish him a speedy recovery.”

The statement continued, “All Eddie Kingston meet and greet money will be refunded today. For the seminar, if you still want to attend the seminar with Ortiz, he is willing to do it for free. If you reserve a spot and no longer want to attend, please let me know as soon as possible.”

