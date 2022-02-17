The Mad King is back.

After being out of action with an eye injury top star Eddie Kingston returned to AEW at this evening’s Dynamite from Nashville, where he stood ringside for the Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Santana & Ortiz tag team match, a bout that Santana and Ortiz won.

Afterwards Jericho and Kingston got into a brawl that would require several security officials to break up. Check out Kingston’s return below.