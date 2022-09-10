AEW superstar Eddie Kingston issued the following statement on his personal Twitter account revealing that he has caught COVID-19 and will no longer be able to compete at this weekend’s NJPW STRONG taping.

The Mad King added that he hopes to be able to be back on AEW television next week, adding that the whole situation sucks. His full tweet reads: “So here we go, got covid won’t be able to make Strong this weekend. It fucking sucks going to test again to see if I can make tv this week.”

Kingston was last seen in AEW in a thrilling matchup against Tomohiro Ishii on the Zero Hour Pre-Show of the ALL OUT pay-per-view. Prior to that he has been suspended due to a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara.