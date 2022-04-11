AEW star Eddie Kingston was the latest guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where the Mad King reflected on his feud with CM Punk from 2021 and how hard it was for him to bounce back from that mentally because of the authenticity of the promos. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says it was hard for him to unplug after feud with CM Punk:

“After the showdown there with Punk, as I like to call it, I had to walk away from everybody so I could break out of that mental state where I just wanted to kill everybody. Everything I said to Punk was real. I just have to break out of that because then I would’ve been miserable the whole day. I would’ve been, as my father would say, sitting in my own s*it and not getting out of my own way.

Says he wanted to fight everybody:

“There was a moment with Mox, where me and Mox were yelling at each other in Jacksonville, where we went back and forth. I had to walk away from everybody because I was so into it. I was 17 again. After those two showdowns or promos, I was 17 again. When I was 17, that’s basically my character, is me at 17. When I was at 17, I was just angry. I hated the world and wanted to fight everybody. In a sick kind of twisted way, I was suicidal in a way that I didn’t want to kill myself, but I wanted someone else to do it.”

How authentic the promos were between himself and Punk:

“There’s a lot of things said between me and him [CM Punk] that we did not get to say to each other as long as we’ve known each other. It was either because I didn’t wanna say it to him because I didn’t want to deal with him or he just didn’t want to deal with me. When we got the chance to, we let it all out and people enjoyed it.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)