Eddie Kingston is set to undergo surgery this week.

Kingston has not wrestled since losing to ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31. He then noted during the April 13 ROH TV show that he had been dealing with an injury since September 2022, which he just found out was a hernia. He added that the hernia was acting up “really bad,” and he would likely need surgery, crediting Castagnoli for beating him bad enough to where the hernia acted up so much that he could not sleep after their Supercard of Honor match.

In an update, Kingston made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s ROH TV tapings and said he will be undergoing hernia surgery on Tuesday of this week, May 9. Kingston said this will be a minor operation.

Kingston noted that he hopes to be back in action in 6 weeks, which could put him back in the ring in late June or early July.

Kingston has been working ROH since “quitting” AEW in an angle that played out in early March (here, here). He confirmed during the aforementioned April 13 promo that he is still under contract to AEW. Kingston was pulled from the NJPW Collision pay-per-view on April 16 in Philadelphia, due to the injury. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy replaced Kingston in the match with Gabriel Kidd.

